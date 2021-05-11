Cold-chain startup Celcius gets seed funding from Eaglewings Ventures, others

According to the firm, there has been an increase in demand for cold chain solutions in the country in the wake of the pandemic. (Representational Image)

Cold-chain marketplace startup Celcius said on Tuesday it has received an undisclosed amount as seed funding for expanding presence, scaling up partner base and enhancing tech platform. Eaglewings Ventures Alliance Network (EVAN), MaGEHold, Keiretsu Forum and other investors participated in this round of seed funding, Celcius said in a release.

Founded by Swarup Bose, Rajneesh Raman and Arbind Jain in November last year, Celcius said it has transported over 2,800 tonnes of perishable cargo, covering more than 85 cities across the country. “We are ecstatic to announce our seed funding round and are thankful to all our investors. In a short span of six months. Our aim is to build a technology-driven solution to the problems of the conventional cold-chain network in India,” said Bose, Founder and CEO, Celcius.

According to the firm, there has been an increase in demand for cold chain solutions in the country in the wake of the pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccine requirement is heavily dependent on a robust and seamless cold-chain network for effective distribution.

From incubating the company to becoming investors on board this year, we want to stay committed to the team and look forward to actively supporting their growth, said Atul Javeri, CEO of the Mumbai-based EVAN. The cold storage supply chain is a critical yet challenging part of a country’s growth infrastructure. It ensures a longer shelf life for perishable and temperature-sensitive goods and allows the distribution of such products even to the hinterlands, Bowie Lau, MD, MaGEHold, said.