Clearing Backlog: BigBasket, Grofers and Flipkart resume grocery deliveries

Online grocers BigBasket, Grofers and Flipkart resumed deliveries late on Wednesday after the authorities stepped in to facilitate the movement of delivery staff. However, it might take a while for the backlog of orders to be cleared. Grofers CEO and co-founder Albinder Dhindsa said his firm had a backlog of around four lakh orders.

BigBasket said it was only accepting as many orders as it could service, since meeting an unprecedented rise in demand entailed deployment of additional bikes, vans and manpower, which was difficult in a short span of time.

With delivery services enabled, Flipkart said it would resume operations of grocery and essential services. Earlier in the day, the e-commerce player had said it would temporarily suspend orders.

Online meat delivery firm Zappfresh said it has shut operations in all eight cities it delivers in. Despite specific guidelines exempting e-commerce companies engaged in the supply of essential items from the lockdown, delivery boys are being stopped by local authorities. “Special passes with a 21-day validity could be issued to e-commerce companies to operate smoothly,” said co-founder and CEO Deepanshu Manchanda.

According to LocalCircles, a community social media and consumer platform, about 79% consumers were unable to find essential goods on e-commerce apps during March 23-24 from 35% around March 20-22. Deliveries had been disrupted with policemen in several states stopping delivery personnel citing the lockdown.

The ministry of home affairs on Wednesday wrote to all states and Union Territories to ensure unhindered movement of essential goods and services during lockdown. Though the subject lies in the domain of state governments, an advisory by the MHA is generally not disregarded.