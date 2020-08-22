Cleantech startup Log 9 supplies oil sorbent pads to aid oil spill clean-up in Mauritius

The spill sparked off fears of an ecological catastrophe. (Reuters photo)

Mumbai-headquartered clean-tech startup Log 9 Spill Containment Pvt Ltd on Saturday said it supplied oil absorbent pads ‘Sorbene’ to clean up a major oil spill off the coast of island nation Mauritius. A Japanese-firm owned bulk carrier vessel ‘MV Wakashio’ ran aground on a reef at Pointe d’Esny along Mauritius’ south-eastern coastal region on July 25, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes of oil into the Indian Ocean. The spill sparked off fears of an ecological catastrophe.

The Mauritian government has declared a state of ‘environmental emergency’ in the country after the spill threatened flora and fauna of nearby wetlands and the centuries-old live corals, the company said in a statement.

India has been assisting Mauritius in dealing with the crisis and has rushed a 10-member response team from the Indian Coast Guard along with 30 tonnes of specialised equipment for the clean-up operations.

“The 10,000 units of ‘Made-in-India’ Graphene oil absorbent pads called ‘Sorbene’ pads, ordered by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and carried as a part of this clean-up operation, were supplied by Log 9 Spill Containment Pvt Ltd,” the statement said.

Speaking on the issue, Dhananjay Sharma, CEO, Log 9 Spill Containment, said the Graphene-based Sorbene pads are able to absorb large volumes of oil and can be reused for up to 6-7 times so that the sorbents can provide more recovery of spilled oil.

Besides, Sorbene’s absorbent pads also absorb oil up to 86 times their weight. “We are confident these pads shall prove to be instrumental in increasing the efficacy of the oil spill response team by helping them to clean up oil and petrochemicals faster and in larger volumes,” he said.

Three existing variants of Sorbene pads, namely the Ultra High Oil Absorbent Pads, High Oil Absorbent Pads, and Oil Absorbent Pads were supplied for the emergency operation. Log 9 Spill, the statement said, has been supplying its products to shipping industries, dockyards, oil and gas companies, and chemical industries in India and across many countries of the world.

This is however for the first that the Sorbene products are used to clean up a major ocean disaster. “Since the moment Log 9 Spill’s team heard about the ecologically-adverse spill happening in Mauritius, they sprang into action and started contacting various agencies to provide help with their spill clean-up products. “Once IOC was appointed as one of the main responders in this matter by the Indian government, Log 9 Spill approached them and received the order of 10,000 Sorbene pads,” the statement said adding the company had a readily available stock of finished products, which was dispatched within a few hours.

“Spills like these destroy the marine ecosystem and leave a clean-up process that can take up to decades. Innovative technologies and products that reduce the response time and resources required are needed for a more effective cleanup process.

“Products such as highly absorbent, reusable Sorbene pads produced by us can not only reduce the number of pads required for clean-up but they also help in reducing the disposal quantities,” said Akshay Singhal, founder and CEO, Log 9 Materials.

Sorbene pads possess high elasticity and their hydrophobic nature makes it difficult to get wet and helps in efficiently absorbing spill from land, cracks or water bodies.