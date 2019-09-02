ClassKlap: Filling up the gaps in classroom teaching

The company aims to personalise learning for school children by providing end-to-end offline and online solutions.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Started by Naveen Mandava and Varun Kumar, Classklap has a unique application of digital technology in the B2B ed-tech segment. While there are conventional text books and learning kits to facilitate this, the company, in addition, develops apps for school students, parents and teachers to increase learning, visibility and assessment capabilities.

“We function across different boards and classes, including state boards. By using the test results of students, we use our in-house machine learning algorithms to assess their capabilities. We can then customise teaching and assessment methods for them,” says Mandava. Launched in 2009, the company is today a tech-based curriculum partner for over 1000 schools, reaching over 4,25,000 school children and over 1,25,000 teachers. With almost a decade in this business, the company enjoys an advantage of having a wide database of student data and has customers in tier 2 and 3 cities also. “Usually after every exam, teachers and students move on to the next syllabus. But with our tech enabled platform, we can give them instant data based feedback to fulfill the gaps that may have occured in learning the current syllabus,” says Mandava. Last year, the company, which was previously known as IMAX Program, raised $13.5 million from Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, LGT Impact and Aspada.

Initially started as a consulting agency, Classklap has evolved to be a hybrid firm. “Edtech companies usually come up with their own tablets or apps. We wanted to cover all the forms. We call ourselves phygital—having books and digital apps working together. It took us several years to master it to the point where we are today,” says Mandava.

The company has built a delivery network to get the exam papers to the backend team in order to collect data and feed them into their system, from any part of the country. Mandava believes that the early work done to perfect the infrastrucure for the company has paid off over the years. However, this did not come without challenges. Mandava and his team had to understand the way exams were conducted, from one school to the other, and at the same time scale across a diverse student communities with a short 10-day turnaround time.

Mandava believes that digital has made Classklap the only digital platform integrated with day-to-day syllabus of a particular school, which trickles down to one-on-one solution for each student, resulting in personalisation, supplemented by its strong infrastructure in collecting and assessing data. Classklap now wants to scale the business to reach around 10 million students in the next five years. He believes this will be made possible because of its data driven offerings and strong phygital play.