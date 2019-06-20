CII-Tamil Nadu urges K Palaniswami to come up with exclusive policy for MSMEs

The team thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami for bringing out an exclusive policy for defence and aerospace industries. The team also made a request to the Chief Minister to come out with an exclusive policy for MSMEs.

MSME, CII, K Palaniswami, CII Tamil Nadu, CII, MSME news, MSME policyThe CII urged Palaniswami to expedite also the plan to set up a new greenfield airport here and also enhance air connectivity in tier-II cities.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to release a separate policy for the micro, small and medium enterprises. A team, led by CII Tamil Nadu state council chairman S Chandramohan, called on Palaniswami at the Secretariat, recently and congratulated him on the measures taken by his government to boost the industrial climate of the state.

During the brief interaction, the team thanked him for bringing out an exclusive policy for defence and aerospace industries, a press release said Thursday. “The CII team also made a request to the Chief Minister to come out with an exclusive policy for MSMEs,” it said. The trade body apprised Palaniswami on those initiatives taken by it like ease of doing business, district development, primary education, job creation among others.

The CII urged Palaniswami to expedite also the plan to set up a new greenfield airport here and also enhance air connectivity in tier-II cities. It may be recalled that Palaniswami who’d met Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in New Delhi had presented a memorandum requesting the Centre to extend support for construction of the airport “with equal participation by the government of India”.

Palaniswami assured the industry leaders of necessary support from the state government and ensure a balanced development with thrust on inclusive growth, it said.

