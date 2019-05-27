China’s Ctrip checks-in to OYO with a strategic tie-up to allow travellers book hotel from within app

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 5:48:41 PM

OYO said that it is looking to build a "multi-dimensional full-service value chain" across different travel aspects and that the tie-up with Ctrip will "increase existing consumption in the industry."

OYO said that it is looking to build a ?multi-dimensional full-service value chain? across different travel aspects

Popular hotel and home chain OYO today announced a strategic tie-up with Ctrip — China’s leading online travel agency to generate more demand for each other’s services by offering seamless access to services to customers of both brands along with online-to-offline services integration, data operation, and branding.

“Ctrip customers will be able to book an OYO from within Ctrip app and website as Ctrip gets access to OYO’s vast network of 10,000 hotels in China across 320 cities while OYO gets access to Ctrip’s more than 300 million registered users,” an OYO spokesperson told Financial Express Online.

The tie-up gives OYO Jiudian (OYO China) “an opportunity to extend our offerings to millions of discerning Chinese travellers looking for standardised, quality offerings,” said Sam Shih, COO, OYO China, as Ctrip is “China’s largest OTA”. OYO has a presence with 10,000 hotels in China across 320 cities.

OYO said that it is looking to build a “multi-dimensional full-service value chain” across different travel aspects and that the tie-up with Ctrip will “increase existing consumption in the industry, enhance the size of the consumption opportunity, and upgrade the consumption patterns of  China’s hospitality industry,” said Maninder Gulati, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OYO.

Recently, Ctrip had earlier this month also tied up with e-commerce giant Amazon to power their flight tickets booking service on the platform. Amazon has been offering cashbacks for both — Prime and non-Prime customers for flight tickets booked through its payment arm Amazon Pay.

“Since online retail growth has slowed down in India, such companies are figuring out other avenues to grow. Travel is a large part of the e-commerce market and these companies are not capturing it then they are losing out on the e-commerce growth,” two industry sources had told Financial Express Online.

OYO has recently claimed of becoming China’s second-largest hotel chain in terms of room count (450,000) within 18 months of its launch in the country and bigger than traditional chains including Home Inn, Hanting etc., in terms of scale.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. China’s Ctrip checks-in to OYO with a strategic tie-up to allow travellers book hotel from within app
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition