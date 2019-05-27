China’s Ctrip checks-in to OYO with a strategic tie-up to allow travellers book hotel from within app

Popular hotel and home chain OYO today announced a strategic tie-up with Ctrip - China\u2019s leading online travel agency to generate more demand for each other's services by offering seamless access to services to customers of both brands along with\u00a0online-to-offline services integration, data operation, and branding. "Ctrip customers will be able to book an OYO from within Ctrip app and website as Ctrip gets access to OYO's vast network of 10,000 hotels in China across 320 cities while OYO gets access to Ctrip's more than 300 million registered users," an OYO spokesperson told Financial Express Online. The tie-up gives OYO Jiudian (OYO China) "an opportunity to extend our offerings to millions of discerning Chinese travellers looking for standardised, quality offerings," said Sam Shih, COO, OYO China, as Ctrip is "China\u2019s largest OTA". OYO has a presence with 10,000 hotels in China across 320 cities. OYO said that it is looking to build a "multi-dimensional full-service value chain" across different travel aspects and that the tie-up with Ctrip will\u00a0"increase existing consumption in the industry, enhance the size of the consumption opportunity, and upgrade the consumption patterns of \u00a0China\u2019s hospitality industry," said\u00a0Maninder Gulati, Global Chief Strategy Officer, OYO. Recently, Ctrip had earlier this month also tied up with e-commerce giant Amazon to power their flight tickets booking service on the platform.\u00a0Amazon has been offering cashbacks for both \u2014 Prime and non-Prime customers for flight tickets booked through its payment arm Amazon Pay. \u201cSince online retail growth has slowed down in India, such companies are figuring out other avenues to grow. Travel is a large part of the e-commerce market and these companies are not capturing it then they are losing out on the e-commerce growth,\u201d two industry sources had told Financial Express Online. OYO has recently claimed of becoming China's second-largest hotel chain in terms of room count (450,000) within 18 months of its launch in the country and bigger than traditional chains including Home Inn, Hanting etc., in terms of scale.