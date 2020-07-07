Chennai-based beverage start-up Chai Waale bags funding of Rs 1.75 crore

Chai Waale is working towards expanding its product portfolio and store footprint and is open to talks with investors to secure the next round of funding.

Chennai-based beverage start-up Chai Waale has secured a funding of Rs 1.75 crore from a slew of angel investors. The current set of angel investors include Tharun Dhariwal, ED of Dhariwal Group, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, managing partner of South Handlooms, Chennai-based HNIs Arun and Vishal Ostwal, Gunavanth Vaid of 4G Capital Ventures, and Bharat Kumar Sohanraj from the family of Mahalaxmi Jewellers.

Founded in 2018 by Vidur Maheswari, the start-up has set up 14 outlets in 24 months and five more are planned. Each outlet clocks an average sale of 1,300-1,500 cups per day along with quick bites.

“All our units have turned profitable at the store level. We have been able to grow at this pace by the support of the core team that has demonstrated the right balance of experience and zeal. The funds raised will aid in a measured geographical expansion as well as streamline the supply chain systems,” Maheswari said.

Chai Waale is working towards expanding its product portfolio and store footprint and is open to talks with investors to secure the next round of funding.