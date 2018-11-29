Cheers! Paytm merchants to get instant bank settlement for their money; here’s what Paytm is offering

By: | Published: November 29, 2018 3:09 PM

Digital payment firm Paytm Thursday said it would settle payment with merchants either immediately or at a time desired by them.

The company has introduced an ‘instant bank settlement’ option in ‘Paytm for Business’ app in which the merchants can choose their preferred time to settle the payment collected or can also do an instant settlement as and when they want, directly into their bank accounts.

Digital payment firm Paytm Thursday said it would settle payment with merchants either immediately or at a time desired by them. “Earlier, we offered next-day settlement to our partner merchants. They can now enjoy instant and on-demand settlement into their bank accounts via Paytm,” Paytm Chief Operating Officer Kiran Vasireddy said in a statement. The company has introduced an ‘instant bank settlement’ option in ‘Paytm for Business’ app in which the merchants can choose their preferred time to settle the payment collected or can also do an instant settlement as and when they want, directly into their bank accounts.

The merchants can also track all their payments and settlements on a real-time basis, Paytm said. With this solution, the company aims to benefit over 9.8 million partner merchants who accept payments using Paytm at their offline stores. The company has rolled out this functionality to over 1 million merchants across India and is currently in the process of extending it to all of its 9.8 million offline merchants.

“Liquidity is important for the merchants to manage their cash flow and stay ahead of their personal and business cash needs. With this objective in mind, we have introduced the feature of instant settlements,” Vasireddy said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Cheers! Paytm merchants to get instant bank settlement for their money; here’s what Paytm is offering
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition