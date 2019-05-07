Centrum’s PE Fund invests Rs 15 cr in Ayurveda Experience, Dunzo

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 8:29:08 PM

Kalpavriksh Fund's earlier investments include – The HEAL Institute, The Label Life and Littlemore Innovation Labs Pte Ltd.

Dunzo?s platform allows delivery partners to perform tasks like local grocery shopping, food delivery, arranging medical supplies, etc and deliver them to a consumer?s residence for a fee.

Kalpavriksh, the PE fund of Centrum Group, Tuesday said it has invested Rs 15 crore in two companies – The Ayurveda Experience and Dunzo. Kalpavriksh has invested Rs 10 crore in Delhi-based The Ayurveda Experience (TAE), which is engaged in manufacture, sales and distribution of Ayurvedic products in India and globally through its brands – iYURA and Ajara.

“TAE company is looking to scale up its research and development facility to further strengthen its product portfolio and increase its geographic reach. As part of the agreement, Giri Krishnaswamy, CIO Kalpavriksh Fund will join the company’s board,” Kalpavriksh said in a statement.

The PE firm has also invested Rs 5 crore in Dunzo, an app-based concierge services provider from Bengaluru. Dunzo’s platform allows delivery partners to perform tasks like local grocery shopping, food delivery, arranging medical supplies, etc and deliver them to a consumer’s residence for a fee. Dunzo plans to use the funds to expand operations in Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Gurugram and work towards being profitable in these micro markets. Kalpavriksh Fund’s earlier investments include – The HEAL Institute, The Label Life and Littlemore Innovation Labs Pte Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Centrum’s PE Fund invests Rs 15 cr in Ayurveda Experience, Dunzo
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition