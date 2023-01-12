Centre to set up three national level cooperative societies

To boost rural growth and farmers’ income, the government on Wednesday announced the setting up of three national level cooperative societies to promote organic products, seeds and exports. The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Export Society, National Cooperative Society for Organic Products and National Level Multi-state Seed Cooperative Society, Union minister of environment and forest Bhupender Yadav said at a media briefing.

“This will also help cooperatives and ultimately their farmer members in getting benefits of high prices of organic products through aggregation, branding and marketing on a large scale by facilitating testing and certification at affordable cost,” according to an official statement by the cooperation ministry .

It stated that it would lead to higher exports through the proposed society which will increase production of goods and services by the cooperatives at various levels thus leading to more employment in the cooperative sector