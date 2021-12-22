  • MORE MARKET STATS

Central Bank of India, U GRO tie up for co-lending; aim to disburse Rs 1,000 cr to MSMEs

State-run Central Bank of India and U GRO Capital Wednesday signed a co-lending agreement and plans to disburse up to Rs 1,000 crore to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) over the next 12 months.

Written By PTI
funds
The disbursement will be to U GRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programs – Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and machinery financing, a release said. (Representational image)

State-run Central Bank of India and U GRO Capital Wednesday signed a co-lending agreement and plans to disburse up to Rs 1,000 crore to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) over the next 12 months.

The disbursement will be to U GRO Capital’s varied MSME segments under its programs – Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and machinery financing, a release said.

Central Bank of India’s Executive Director Rajeev Puri said, ”We believe this initiative will financially empower a large section of MSME borrowers. We believe, co-lending as a concept is picking up pace and would change the lending landscape of credit dissemination for MSMEs in India.”

The arrangement will ensure availability of credit to MSMEs at an affordable cost, he said.U GRO Capital Executive Chairman and Managing Director Shachindra Nath said this is for the first time that the MSME lending platform has signed a co-lending arrangement for all its programs and plans to disburse approximately Rs 1,000 crore through this tie up in the next 12 months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
ZEE-Sony merger cleared; Punit Goenka to continue as Managing Director, CEO of the firmZee-Sony merger Punit Goeka