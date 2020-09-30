  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBDT: Payment gateways won’t have to pay tax on e-commerce transactions under this scenario

By: |
September 30, 2020 5:40 PM

The Income Tax Act also inserted a sub-section (1 H) in section 206C based on which a seller selling goods exceeding Rs 50 lakh in any previous year to collect tax from the buyer "a sum equal to 0.1 per cent of the amount as income-tax" at the time of sale effective October 1.

income tax, income tax return, ITR, tax benefits on medical expenditures, provisions u/s 80D, section 80DD, section 80DDB, section 80U, health insurance premium, preventive health checkup, medical expenditure for specified diseasesCBDT also shared guidelines for applicability of TDS/TCS on transactions via different exchanges, sale of motor vehicles, adjustment for sale return, discount or indirect taxes etc.

Issuing guidelines for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on e-commerce transactions, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that the payment gateway won’t have to deduct tax under section 194-O of the Income Tax Act on a transaction if it has been deducted by the e-commerce company. For example, according to CBDT’s circular issued on Tuesday, if a consumer buys goods worth X amount from an e-commerce company and pays through a payment gateway, since e-commerce payments are generally routed via such gateways, the liability currently under sector 194-O of the Act to deduct tax may fall on both the e-commerce company and the payment gateway.

However, with the clarification by the board, if the tax has been deducted by the e-commerce firm, then the payment gateway won’t have to do so. For this, the e-commerce company can also get an undertaking from the gateway for the tax deduction. The clarification was among the guidelines issued by CBDT on the applicability of 1 per cent TDS by e-commerce operators on sale of any goods and services from October 1, 2020, as per the 194-O section inserted into the Finance Act, 2020. The exemption, however, has been given to “certain individuals or Hindu Undivided Family fulfilling specified conditions”.

Related News

Also read: 3 lakh jobs in Amazon, Flipkart, Delhivery, others this festive season; shipments to grow by 57%

The Act had also inserted a sub-section (1 H) in section 206C based on which a seller selling goods exceeding Rs 50 lakh in any previous year to collect tax from the buyer of goods “a sum equal to 0.1 per cent (subject to the provisions of proposed sub-section (lOA) of the section 206C of the Act) of the amount as income-tax at the time of sale effective October 1. CBDT also clarified that in transactions related to consumer buying insurance directly from one of the insurance companies selling products on an insurance aggregator platform, the liability to deduct tax would not be on the insurance aggregator or the insurance agent. The insurance company will have to deduct tax on any commission payment made to the agent or the aggregator. CBDT also included guidelines for applicability of the tax on transactions via different exchanges, sale of motor vehicles, adjustment for sale return, discount or indirect taxes etc.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. CBDT Payment gateways won’t have to pay tax on e-commerce transactions under this scenario
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Despite fall in pending MSME dues by ministries, CPSUs; these buyers are holding back majority payment
2Amazon India creates over 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of festive season
3‘Startups’ role in pushing MSMEs to new heights can’t be downplayed; collaboration may be game-changer’