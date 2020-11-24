  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cars24 is India’s latest unicorn with $200 million funding round led by DST Global

By: |
November 24, 2020 4:28 PM

The investment will be deployed towards technology and product innovation apart from scaling new business verticals. Existing investors including Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Unbound also participated in the round.

Cars24 said its annual transactions exceeded 2,00,000 units along with a 4X jump in website engagement. (Image: Bloomberg)

Online platform to sell second-hand cars CARS24 has raised a $200 million Series E funding round led by DST Global with participation from existing investors including Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Unbound. The company is the latest addition to the growing list of unicorns in India with its valuation crossing the hallowed $1-billion mark in the current round. The investment will be deployed towards technology and product innovation apart from scaling new business verticals, the company said on Monday. It claimed surpassing the pre-Covid business level with annual transactions exceeding 2,00,000 units along with a 4X jump in website engagement.

