CarDekho will hire 2,000 people in 2019-20 to accelerate growth

CarDekho group, India’s leading auto tech company, is aggressively increasing its workforce and has proposed to hire over 2,000 employees in the current financial year. Currently, the company has a workforce of more than 2,800 professionals.

The company will introduce positions in both tech and non-tech segments across various divisions throughout the country. With 20% addition in mid- to senior-level positions in various verticals of insurance, fintech, retail and digital, the company will hire 30% resources in the tech division, based out of Jaipur and Gurgaon, the company said here on Monday.

Besides, it has started recruitment for non-tech roles primarily in B2B/channel sales operations in various cities. The group is looking to fill more than 500 positions in its various business verticals to support the functions.

Over 1,000 people from major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai will be hired for B2B in auto loans/auto finance/channel sales and follow-up support roles. The tech division will be offering extensive opportunities in open source, front-end and back-end and mobile technologies.

Announcing the expansion plan, Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho, said, “We have witnessed robust growth over the years. Our used car business is growing at 140% year on year. We are aggressively expanding our network of CarDekho Gaadi Stores as we aim to launch about 150 stores by the end of this year. We are looking forward to have some more like-minded people on board, who become a part of this success journey. We will be hiring about 1,000 people for our B2B business in finance and insurance verticals. The company is going through quite an exciting phase.”

CarDekho is also going to start campus hiring in various colleges in 2020 for various tech and non-tech roles and grooming and nourishing untapped talent within the organisation, he added.