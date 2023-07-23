Can warehouse automation technology unleash MSMEs’ real potential?

By Vinayak Bhat

Warehouse automation technologies for MSMEs: Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have been spearheading the Indian economy. These businesses, which include both manufacturing and service-based industries, have proven instrumental in creating jobs and driving innovation. However, they face challenges such as limited infrastructure, lean resources and excessive costs, which ultimately affect productivity. To demonstrate adaptability in the face of changing market conditions, businesses need to streamline their base of operations or, more specifically, their warehouses. Implementing warehouse automation technologies can be a catalyst for putting companies on the path towards 100 per cent efficiency. Automation can significantly boost manufacturing processes, help cut costs and improve efficiency, providing a competitive advantage.

Gaining competitive edge with automation technologies

Automating services can help MSMEs achieve greater efficiency by preventing idling and improving delivery times. By automating repetitive tasks, businesses can free up manual inputs to focus on critical tasks that require human expertise, such as innovation, problem-solving and customer service. Streamlining production processes and having faster time-to-market by saving time, improving accuracy and reducing errors can give businesses a competitive edge in the industry. It is important for these businesses to evaluate their needs and adopt automation technologies that align with their goals.

Streamline automated processes to reduce costs, improve efficiency

Implementing streamlined processes can help organizations better manage and utilize their time, leading to higher efficiency and lower costs. Automated systems can capture and analyze large volumes of data in real time, providing significant insights into operations and customer behaviour. By utilizing this data, businesses can make better-informed decisions and optimize their operations for increased profitability.

One example of an automated system that can benefit MSMEs is automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). ASRS utilize advanced robotics and computer-controlled mechanisms to store and retrieve goods in a highly efficient manner. By automating the storage and retrieval process, ASRS can reduce the reliance on manual labour, leading to cost savings in terms of labour expenses. Additionally, ASRS optimizes storage space utilization, minimizing the need for excessive inventory and reducing inventory holding costs.

Another benefit of employing automation is reduced processing time and increased order accuracy. Automated systems can streamline order processing, inventory management and fulfilment, resulting in faster and more accurate operations. As a result, errors and returns are reduced, leading to higher customer satisfaction and lower expenses associated with order adjustments or reimbursements.

Furthermore, automated packing solutions can help reduce waste and improve packaging quality. These systems are capable of precisely measuring and packing products, eliminating material waste and ensuring consistent and standardized package quality. By minimizing packaging errors and optimizing material consumption, SMEs and MSMEs can decrease expenses while improving the overall display and protection of their products.

Warehouse automation technologies to streamline businesses, improve productivity

Warehouse automation technology can assist small and medium-sized firms in streamlining their processes and increasing overall efficiency. For example, warehouse software can monitor inventory, decrease stock-outs and improve overall accuracy. An automated conveyor system can also help transport items more efficiently, reducing the time it takes to move items from one point to another. Additionally, technologies such as pick-to-light and put-to-light are among the most cost-effective options, enabling real-time product tracking, reducing the need for manual scanning and enhancing accuracy.

Benefits of adopting automated processes

Efficiency and improving value chain processes are crucial factors for MSMEs to stay one step ahead of the competition, especially when there is a growing demand to have last-mile delivery. The automation of a warehouse’s daily processes goes a long way in increasing overall productivity and helping businesses remain competitive in an immensely digital and automated world. Automation improves efficiency by reducing manual errors, increasing task speed and optimizing inventory management in warehouses. This, in part, leads to faster order fulfilment and fewer delays.

Integrating automated processes with other business functions ensures seamless operations and coordination throughout the supply chain and provides a competitive advantage by enabling faster order processing and shipping, ensuring timely delivery and enhanced customer satisfaction. Automated warehouse processes also enable scalability and flexibility to handle changing market demands, increased volumes and product introductions. The valuable data insights generated through automation support informed decision-making, process optimization and strategic choices.

Vinayak Bhat is the General Manager at Bastian Solutions. Views expressed are the author’s own.

