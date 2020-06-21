CAIT urges states to join anti-China campaign; demands BCCI, IOA to cancel Chinese sponsorships

The boycott of Chinese goods, according to CAIT, has been planned in phases.

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents around 7 crore traders and 40,000 trade associations in India, has stepped up its anti-China campaign ‘Bhartiya Saamaan-Hamara Abhiman’. After urging celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone etc. to desist promoting Chinese products, the confederation on Sunday requested chief ministers of all states to lead the campaign by issuing support appeal. CAIT has also demanded the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) to cancel the sponsorship of Vivo for IPL and other Chinese companies. Similarly, it has demanded the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to withdraw sponsorship of Chinese companies, if any.

Meanwhile, the traders’ body has also requested Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to make it mandatory for e-commerce companies in India such as Amazon, Flipkart to “invariably write Country of Origin with each product sold at their platforms”. Most of the e-commerce portals are selling Chinese goods for which the consumer remains unaware,” it said in a statement. CAIT’s National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in the statement also asked the Centre and state governments to cancel all contracts, if any, awarded to Chinese companies.

The campaign came amid the growing chorus by consumers as well who are willing to boycott Chinese goods. According to a LocalCircles survey, having more than 32,000 responses from citizens across 235 districts in India, 87 per cent said that they are willing to boycott the purchase of all Chinese goods for the next one year. Moreover, 97 per cent respondents said that they will boycott buying goods of Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo etc while 39 per cent said they will not buy new products but use what they have.

The boycott of Chinese goods, according to CAIT, has been planned in phases. For instance, in the first phase, “a broad category of 450 items having over 3,000 items have been identified” for the boycott. These are finished goods whose alternatives are available in India. This list excludes mobiles, electronic items, technology-driven products, raw material and spare parts. CAIT will run the campaign to boycott Chinese goods till December 31, 2021 and has targeted decline in imports from China to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.