CAIT urges Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to direct CCI to initiate probe against Amazon, Flipkart

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said traders across the country will observe June 14-21 as 'E-Commerce Purification Week'.

A day after the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea by Amazon and Flipkart on the investigation ordered by CCI against them for alleged violation of provisions of competition laws, traders body CAIT on Saturday urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to direct CCI to immediately initiate the proceedings.

In a communication to the minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also asked for immediate issuance of a fresh press note of the FDI policy for e-commerce sector with a monitoring mechanism to ensure that law of the land prevails and no one violates it.

Every company indulging into any e-commerce activity through any type of electronic mode has to take a registration number from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

It urged the minister “to direct the CCI to immediately initiate the investigation proceedings against Amazon and Flipkart.”