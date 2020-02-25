Digital gaming: The gold mine young businesses are tapping into as millennials drive huge demand

One of the most important aspects of attracting customers to online gaming is building their trust on privacy issues.

By Amin Rozani

The increasing use of smartphones and digital technologies in India is leading people to adapt to online gaming as a passion, hobby, time pass and for some a serious profession. Just in India, there are about 500 million internet users, which is about 35 per cent of the population. We stand second only to China in this regard. In addition, India is currently ranked amongst the top 5 markets for online gaming globally and with cheaper smartphones (less than Rs 6,000) and affordable data plans (monthly plans as low as Rs 149), this number will continue to rise upwards. Home to one-tenth of the world’s gamers, the number of Indian gaming companies have gone from just 25 in 2010 to be 250 as of now.

According to the KPMG report, Indian online gaming industry from $290 million would soon become a $1 billion industry by adding almost close to 190 million gamers by the year 2021. With the increasing shift of using domestic products, the consumption of local developers is growing rapidly. Looking at the pace of growth of this massive market, one can see a huge number of emerging businesses entering into the digital gaming market in India. And it doesn’t come as a surprise considering how fast this sector is growing. Be it big or small players, everyone knows the potential it holds and is willing to invest in the online gaming industry.

The digital gaming industry has evolved over the years. Some of the key factors that drive the online gaming industry are millennials, internet penetration, frictionless payments, growing developer ecosystem and entertainment consumption patterns. This consumption could further be increased by making the brand elements prominent and innovative by highlighting the unique music, colours, themes, features etc. Another way of doing this is by making it user-friendly, capturing a game that would keep the eyeballs glued to the game for a longer period. The average attention span of any human is only eight seconds, yet the customers interact with your brand more if your game is catchy enough to grab their attention span.

Nowadays, the youth especially wish to flex their mental muscles with games of skill like poker for not just entertainment but also as a potential source of income. With money being spinner, skilled based games are the top revenue generators for operators with real money games. With most of this gaming being played on mobiles, you can play on-the-go 24×7 no matter where you are as long as you have a smartphone and data. The prize money offered online is also significant. For instance, the country’s biggest online tournament – India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) recently awarded more than Rs 20.5 crores in prizes to participating players which is tremendous for the poker industry in general. These numbers will only go higher in the years to come.

Furthermore, one of the most important aspects of attracting customers to online gaming is building their trust on privacy issues. The outburst of the Cambridge Analytica scam has led many people to mistrust the privacy policies of the online industry. To keep the consumer trust intact in games where transactions happen is by outlining the safety and security measures that are being taken by the particular firm in securing the confidentiality of a gamer’s details. Consumers are now due to the increased efforts by companies, steadily gaining confidence to adopt digital payments and online content for entertainment services. Increased trust and perceived value of online entertainment are likely to provide the necessary stimulus to online gaming going forward.

In addition, with the need of the hour being different from competitors, companies are becoming more customer-centric and are hence modifying themselves with every slight change in the consumer consumption pattern. This constant change is surely paving way for many job opportunities in and outside India. The gaming art professionals are in heavy demand by the industry resulting in huge employment for gamers. Many educational institutes are also designing courses that would help young minds become better game creators. This increase would not just open an array for new job opportunities for the gaming professionals but also for employment in terms of telecommunications, marketing, artists, programmers, designers, audio engineers, financial and banking sectors.

Amin Rozani is the Founder and Managing Director at Spartan Poker. Views expressed are the author’s own.