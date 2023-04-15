How employer branding can benefit small businesses, help them compete with large enterprises

By Richa Telang

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: In the current unstable economic landscape and volatile job market, it’s time for organisations to not only gear up and invest in holistic brand positioning but also take care of their internal employee retention and upskilling. Employer branding, a strategic approach to shaping and promoting a company’s reputation as an employer, has emerged as a powerful tool to achieve this goal. It encompasses the perceptions, values, and culture that a company conveys to potential and current employees, setting it apart from competitors and influencing their decision to join, stay, and engage with the organization.

Employer Branding vs Recruitment Marketing

Employer branding goes beyond traditional recruitment efforts and encompasses the entire employee lifecycle, from attraction and recruitment to onboarding, development, and retention. It is a holistic approach that aligns an organization’s internal and external messaging to create a compelling employer value proposition (EVP) that resonates with the target talent pool, internal and external. The EVP encapsulates the unique attributes and benefits of working for a particular company, highlighting what sets it apart and why it is an employer of choice.

Also read: How MSMEs can go beyond branding to emotionally connect with consumers through ‘lovemark’

Unlike recruitment marketing, which focuses on the tactical aspects of attracting and engaging candidates for specific job openings, employer branding takes a long-term, strategic view. Recruitment marketing is about promoting job openings through various channels, such as job boards, social media, and career websites, and is often driven by immediate hiring needs.

On the other hand, employer branding is about building a positive and enduring employer reputation that attracts and retains talent even when there are no immediate job openings. It is a proactive approach that builds relationships with potential candidates, nurtures them over time, and creates a talent pipeline for future needs.

Small Businesses, Big Impact

For small businesses, employer branding can be particularly impactful. Small businesses often face challenges in attracting and retaining top talent due to limited resources and brand recognition. However, a well-crafted employer branding strategy with an omnichannel strategy target audiences can level the playing field and help small entrepreneurs compete with larger organizations. Here are some specific ways in which employer branding can benefit small businesses:

Talent Magnet: A robust employer brand can strategically position a small business as an irresistible destination for top talent. By thoughtfully showcasing the unique aspects of the company’s culture, values, and growth opportunities, small entrepreneurs can craft a compelling employee value proposition that resonates with internal talent and a focus at internal employees on being vocal brand ambassadors. This can lead to strong brand recognition and a surge in applications from highly qualified candidates who are genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with a smaller organization, thereby building a robust talent pool for future talent needs.

Employee Retention: Retaining employees can be critical for small businesses as losing key talent can have a disproportionate impact on operations and increase in the cost of honing talent. A robust employer branding strategy can create a positive work environment, foster employee engagement, and instil a sense of loyalty and pride among employees. This can result in higher retention rates, reducing the costs and disruptions associated with turnover.

Also read: Digital Marketing Conundrum for MSMEs

Competitive Edge: Small entrepreneurs can differentiate their businesses by showcasing their unique strengths and offerings through their employer brand. By highlighting the advantages of working with a smaller organization, such as flexibility, agility, and opportunities for growth and innovation, small businesses can attract and retain talent who are seeking a more personalized and dynamic work experience.



Small entrepreneurs can differentiate their businesses by showcasing their unique strengths and offerings through their employer brand. By highlighting the advantages of working with a smaller organization, such as flexibility, agility, and opportunities for growth and innovation, small businesses can attract and retain talent who are seeking a more personalized and dynamic work experience. Brand Amplification: Employer branding can amplify the overall brand of a small business. Engaged and motivated employees who are proud of their organization are more likely to become brand advocates, promoting the company’s products or services through word-of-mouth, social media, and online reviews. This can help in enhancing the brand reputation and visibility of the small business, leading to increased customer trust and loyalty.



Employer branding can amplify the overall brand of a small business. Engaged and motivated employees who are proud of their organization are more likely to become brand advocates, promoting the company’s products or services through word-of-mouth, social media, and online reviews. This can help in enhancing the brand reputation and visibility of the small business, leading to increased customer trust and loyalty. Cost-Effective Recruitment: While this may not be your primary aim, this could be a very effective measure towards by creating a strong talent pipeline and reducing reliance on costly external recruitment methods. They can also leverage their brand reputation to attract passive candidates who may not be actively job searching but are interested in working for a reputable employer. This can result in cost savings and improved recruitment efficiency.

In conclusion, as the job market evolves, employer branding will continue to play a pivotal role. Investing in a robust employer brand today sets the foundation for a successful future, where businesses and small entrepreneurs can thrive in the dynamic world of work and achieve sustained success.

Richa Telang is the Founder and CEO of TrueBlue Advisory. Views expressed are the author’s own.

Book your seats today for The Inclusive Finance Conclave by Financial Express Digital