Future is now: 6 most critical things startups need to ensure while planning for a better tomorrow

By Sumit Sabharwal

Today, organisations are striving hard to keep up with the changing demands of the market and providing a seamless consumer experience. Only those organisations and leaders will thrive who can keep pace with the dynamism and ensure business continuity. Be it start-ups or for big enterprises, accepting and adapting to change is a great virtue to possess as a part of the organisational culture as well as the leadership profiles.

In times where the future looks bleak at best, the leadership must stay resilient and plan a better today. Taking one day at a time helps in identifying the challenges faced across verticals. Setting small attainable goals over a short period of time helps in getting the job done well and provide oneself with the sense of validation which is much required during uncertain times. It’s never too late to formulate a plan to convert the downtime and position oneself for a quicker recovery while preparing for any future disruptions. How can one plan their time and responsibilities today, to help foster a better tomorrow?

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” – Martin Luther King Jr. As so rightly mentioned by Martin Luther King Jr, there comes a time when we find it hard even to crawl but giving up is not an option. Just keep moving forward! For leadership, it is necessary to follow through and keep the team’s morale high. The future might seem uncertain but making efforts in the right direction today will help lay a strong foundation for managing disruptions and bolstering the future of the start-ups as well as the enterprise business ecosystem.

Here are a few things that the leaders need to keep in mind while planning a better today-

Adapting to the New Normal: When we re-imagine life through new lenses, a plethora of opportunities will soon be visible. Change can be difficult, but it can also be exciting. The sooner we adapt, the sooner we can refocus on finding pragmatic solutions.

Prioritise on action items: Prioritisation of key action items and then working towards attaining these smaller goals will help ensuring a seamless end-customer experience. Prioritise on helping your team channel through these tough times and being available when they need you the most. True leaders choose a pathway and lead throughout and not wait for others to find a path and then jump at the front of the line.

People First Attitude: Treat your employees like your consumers. Employee-First approach is key to customer service success. Motivated employees are ready to go the extra mile. Practising empathy, trust, and collaboration helps garner innovation.

Reskill Oneself: Leadership must take a strategic initiative of reskilling themselves to be effective. To deliver the level of seamless experiences that customers expect, leaders will need to harness all the advantages technology can offer and be on top of their game.

Upskilling the team: A leader is only as strong as their weakest team member. In today’s competitive business environment, companies and the leadership must stay ahead of the game by continuously developing the leaders of tomorrow. Those that make the investment will be better equipped to face challenges and the success that entails.

Communicate: Effective two-way communication is the key to an organisation’s success and to prove the leadership mettle. It is a requisite to ensure that everything from achievements to challenges and miscommunications to casual talks are conveyed to the leadership. The ‘open door policy’ will play a pivotal role now, more than ever.

Every challenge presents an opportunity and the leaders must learn to reorient their approach to fit specific experiences and events. Today, start-ups are in an early stage process and in a better position of being future-ready while the enterprises will have to go through a rigorous grind. The future is now: companies need to future-proof their business with the aid of technology, effective communications and of course by planning a better today, for an even better tomorrow.

Sumit Sabharwal is the Senior Director – HR, Asia/ India/ Costa Rica – Cluster at Fujitsu Global Delivery Centers. Views expressed are the author’s own.