Before eyeing maximum festive sales, what e-commerce brands must do to make logistics Covid-proof

The days when inventory management had to be done manually by staff are long gone.

By Saahil Goel

India’s festive season is known across the world for its sheer grandeur and cheer. For businesses, particularly those in the e-commerce logistics sector, it is the most important time of the year. While the Covid-19 pandemic created massive disruptions in the supply chain, businesses are gradually getting back on their feet after extended lockdowns and loss of business continuity. Despite the devastating impact of the pandemic, the festive spirit hasn’t been dampened and brands are gearing up to seize the golden opportunity it presents.

The ongoing crisis has underscored the significance of efficient logistical operations. With the demand for doorstep delivery soaring, e-commerce logistics players need to be equipped to cater to millions of online shoppers this festive season and maximize their sales, revenue, and business growth. But before brands begin to envision profits and progress, they need to have a robust plan in place to achieve the pinnacle of operational efficiency through seamless logistics and a healthy supply chain. Here’s how:

Inventory management: The foundation of efficient logistics

Perhaps one of the most fundamental steps for e-commerce brands, inventory management is the key to boosting customer acquisition and retention. The days when inventory management had to be done manually by staff are long gone. Technology has become the driving force in boosting business growth and inventory management, too, has been automated. The festive season and heightened demand mean that seasonal inventory needs to be managed efficiently along with the regular inventory. Brands need to maintain sufficient stock for incoming orders, while simultaneously avoiding an excess that can lead to wastage, especially perishable goods. This is where inventory management software comes into the scene.

Inventory management software helps sellers predict the required number of goods and stock up accordingly. They minimize manual operations, integrate inventory management and operations, and even forecast sales based on current demand. Inventory management software allows brands to stay prepared for any drop or surge in demand and avoid last-minute hassles.

Warehouse management is integral

Once the order for the inventory is placed and the items arrive, proper storage facilities are required. If there is any sort of chaos in the warehouse management, it can lead to delayed shipping and processing, ultimately affecting the delivery. Understanding this, brands in the e-commerce segment are now gravitating towards automated warehouse management. Automated warehouse management helps navigate through sizeable amounts of inventory with ease and decreases the time spent on locating products.

Also read: Startup India: Govt recognized startups jump 57% under PM Modi’s pet scheme; tally nears 40,000

Warehouse management can be done with the assistance of warehouse management software that boosts agility, labour and cost efficiency, and visibility of products. Since the software divides functions and optimizes labour, the need for manual operations diminishes. The warehouse is similar to a sacred place for businesses, and warehouse audits are important to ensure everything is in order before dispatching orders for the festive season to eliminate the risk of delays.

Effective marketing strategies

The virtual world of business has become a place of cut-throat competition, which is why taking your business online and surviving in the highly-competitive online world are two completely different scenarios. Often, several brands take their business online but very few are capable of carving a niche for themselves online despite introducing attractive offers/discounts and expanding their services. To truly ace the game, gain an edge, and remain on top, effective marketing strategies need to be deployed.

The arrival of the festive season means that e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Amazon introduce impressive sales and offers and might overshadow a smaller brand’s presence if marketing strategies are not effective. That said, brands also need to bear in mind that what works for someone might not work for your business. Investing in the right marketing strategies will not only help your brand acquire customers but will also encourage them to visit your website and shop for products from it. There are several paid marketing tools one can utilize such as Google AdWords, the most widespread ad network that will help your business gain a wider reach.

Strengthened shipping services

Last but not least, shipping plays a vital role in ensuring 360-degree services and can make or break a business. A robust shipping service can help deliver an impeccable experience to customers, cementing customer satisfaction. For enhanced shipping services, it is best to opt for third-party aggregator brands that have access to a network of expert courier partners.

Multiple benefits come along with partnering with a third-party aggregator including a wider pin code access, flexibility to choose a courier partner, and an overall seamless post-order experience. It is also important to partner with the right aggregator that suits your brand’s requirements to enjoy the benefits. Furthermore, third-party aggregators will also possess the bandwidth to handle a huge inflow of orders during the festive season, thereby creating a frictionless experience for customers.

The festive season is the perfect time to turn your business into a lucrative one. Fortifying your logistical operations by combining the right strategies and leveraging technology will go a long way in greatly enhancing operational efficiency.

Saahil Goel is the CEO and Co-founder of Shiprocket. Views expressed are the author’s own.