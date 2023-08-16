Cabinet okays Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma scheme to support artisans, craftspeople; check details

PM Vishwakarma Yojana: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM Vishwakarma Yojana with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years (FY24 to FY28). The approval comes a day after PM Modi mentioned the upcoming launch of the scheme on Vishwakarma Jayanti in September in his Independence Day address on August 15.

Announced in this year’s budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the scheme will offer artisans and craftspeople recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, credit support up to Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche and Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche with a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. The scheme will also provide for skill upgradation, toolkit Incentive, incentive for digital transactions and marketing support, the MSME Ministry said in a statement.

Under the scheme, artisans and craftspeople from rural and urban areas belonging to 18 traditional trades will be covered in the first instance. The trades include carpenter, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler, mason, basket/mat/broom maker/coir weaver, doll & toy maker, barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.

