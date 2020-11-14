Byju’s introduces app in Tamil; plans for other regional languages on cards

Byju’s already has 70 million registered users on its platform and hopes to impact many more students in deeper parts of Tamil Nadu with the Tamil version.

Ed-tech company Byju’s has introduced its learning programmes in Tamil for Class 4 to 10 students as part of its plans to expand its reach through regional languages.

Byju’s already has 70 million registered users on its platform and hopes to impact many more students in deeper parts of Tamil Nadu with the Tamil version. A release by the company said this will boost and empower many more students to benefit from online learning. The company plans to launch learning programmes in other regional languages in the coming months.

Mrinal Mohit, COO, Byju’s, said, “The introduction of our learning programmes in Tamil aligns with our goal to help students learn maths and science efficiently in their own native languages. The ongoing pandemic has led to a surge in the awareness about online learning, with parents, teachers and students experiencing its benefits first-hand. In fact, one of our recent surveys revealed that over 75% of parents in India want their children to continue learning online even after schools reopen. ”

Owing to the disruption caused by Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, schools, colleges and other educational institutions were shut and students moved to online learning, many for the very first time. Byju’s surveyed parents across India with at least one child studying in K-12 to understand the behaviour towards online learning. As per its findings, 70% of surveyed parents said their children used online learning for the first time during the lockdown.

Mrinal said, “We at Byju’s feel that the future of learning is blended, which will combine the best of both worlds: online and offline learning. With personalised learning solutions designed around the students, we have an integral role to play by offering tech-enabled learning that is world-class, self-paced, and highly engaging.”

A majority of surveyed parents across the country said that in addition to school classes, after-school personalised tuitions are a necessary element in their child’s learning journey. However, an astounding percentage of them do not want their children to go to physical tutoring classes and would rather prefer online learning, the company said.