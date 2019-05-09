Byju’s and Flipkart backer Sofina invests $25 million in health supplement store HealthKart

Gururgram-based HealthKart had spun off its online pharmacy network and generic medicine engine HealthKart Plus in 2015 and had rebranded it to 1mg.

HealthKart last raised million in venture round in October 2018 and million in Series E round in August 2016. (Image: Healthkart.com)

Sequoia-backed omnichannel store for health and fitness supplements HealthKart has raised $25 million in Series G round from Belgium-based family-controlled investment fund Sofina (Advent Management). Sofina had earlier invested in craft beer maker Bira 91, fashion startup Zilingo, Freecharge, beverage company Paper Boat etc., apart from unicorns including Flipkart and Byju’s.

HealthKart last raised $10 million in venture round in October 2018 and $12 million in Series E round in August 2016, as per deals tracker Cruchbase.

Sofina was allotted 1,96,420 Series G compulsorily convertible preference shares on Wednesday, showed Bright Lifecare’s, which runs HealthKart, regulatory filings sourced by business signals platform Paper.vc.

The company was founded by Sameer Maheshwari and now 1mg founder Prashant Tandon in 2011. Post-spin-off, Maheshwari retained HealthKart to run it. HealthKart also counts financial services player IIFL among its investors that participated in its last round.

Launched as an online venture, HealthKart later forayed into offline stores and currently has a presence in around 46 cities, as per information on its website. Healthkart offers products across categories viz., sports nutrition, vitamins, Ayurveda, fitness, wellness etc.

HealthKart also allows customers to connect with fitness experts on its platform without cost. In 2012, the company had acquired the bodybuilding community platform MadeInHealth.

HealthKart’s revenue for FY18 reportedly stood at Rs 188 crore from Rs 120 crore in the previous fiscal while losses reduced to Rs 22 crore from Rs 41 crore in FY17.

The market for vitamins dietary supplements in 2017 was estimated to worth Rs 9,400 crore, while the multivitamin market size was worth Rs 780 crore as per market research firm Euromonitor.

The demand for health supplements and nutraceuticals is being driven by four reasons, first, malnutrition status in India and micro-nutrient deficiency; second, increasing costs of hospitalization driving users towards health supplements and nutraceuticals; third, affluence of working population with changing lifestyles and dietary patterns and increase in disposable income, and fourth, increasing concern about nutrition, awareness and access to information, according to report published by EY and CII in 2017.

Sofina invests in businesses across consumer goods, digital, healthcare, and education markets.

