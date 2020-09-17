  • MORE MARKET STATS

Byju’s acquires Unitus Ventures-backed LabInApp

By: |
September 17, 2020 8:38 PM

There are 550 simulations on LabInApp with more in various stages of development. The content is designed as per the NCERT guidelines and supports all major curriculum from Grades 6 to 12. 

Edutech major Byju’s has acquired Unitus Ventures-backed LabInApp for an undisclosed amount. LabInApp offers science lab-like simulation on mobile devices, curating interactive and immersive learning experience for students and teachers. Byju’s confirmed the development. “Technology has become the core to most human essentials, with ed-tech topping the chart; especially in the pandemic world. While schools have their set of challenges, students shouldn’t miss out on experiential learning. Keeping this in mind, we have created a virtual learning and teaching environment representing science laboratories where teachers can teach practical concepts to students,” LabInApp co-founder and CEO Pavan Shinde said in a statement. He added that to further scale LabInApp’s products and potential, there is no better education platform than Byju’s that has a huge number of K-12 students actively using their services.

“Acquisition of LabInApp by Byju’s during the course of a global pandemic exemplifies the growth story of innovative ed-tech solutions,” Unitus Ventures Managing Partner Will Poole said. He added that Unitus remains steadfast in mentoring early stage start-ups applying advanced technology to meet the needs of India’s lower-income populations and supporting them to scale newer heights.

Founded in 2015 by Pavan Shinde, Girish Shirigannavar, Pramod Ramdurg, and Vinayak Hulabutti, LabInApp's solution has more than 5,000 schools on-board across India. Unitus Ventures invested in LabInApp in 2015-16 along with Sylvant and Sandeep Maheshwari as angel investors. With Byju's acquisition, Unitus will exit the company completely, the statement said.

