Busting stress, funding education, owning house: What motivates Swiggy delivery partners to work

Not every delivery partner on food delivery application Swiggy is working to support a family and at least one in every 10 Swiggy riders works to bust the stress of their own entrepreneurial ventures. “10% [Swiggy’s riders] are entrepreneurs and run their own business while working with Swiggy to relieve stress of erratic earnings from their business,” the unicorn startup said in a statement on Thursday. On the other hand, more than one in every three part-time riders on the delivery application is a student and is working with Swiggy to fund their education. Swiggy has about 16,000 part-time delivery partners who work for about 4-8 hours on a daily basis.

Further, apart from having their part-time jobs at Swiggy, 29% of delivery partners are also working full-time jobs at other places. According to Swiggy, the same emanates from their need to support family and make ends meet. 29% of Swiggy’s total delivery fleet is the primary earning members of their household, Swiggy said. A minority of 4% members also nurture their hobbies and talents as singers, actors, dancers or fitness trainers.

From house, cars to travelling, here’s what fuels Swiggy partners

For most of the delivery partners, their chief aim is to become Fleet Managers with Swiggy as they have taken inspiration from their counterparts. Others dream of owning a household and buying their own cars. “28% are saving money with the goal of buying a house or car of their own… 20% aim to land a full time regular job eventually,” Swiggy said. A small minority of 8% also looks to travel across the country and are fueled by wanderlust. A minority of 8% is also looking to fund the weddings of their siblings and are saving for it. “3% love showbiz and want to become successful singers, actors or musicians,” the statement said.