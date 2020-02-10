Budget announcements for startups to boost budding entrepreneurs: Findoc Group

Published: February 10, 2020 4:50:42 PM

Hemant Sood, the Managing Director of Findoc Group, said the government's move to roll out reforms like five-year tax holiday for employee stock option plan and tax exemption for start-ups with a turnover of less than Rs 100 crore for 10 years are steps in the right direction.

"By reducing tax burden of employees, the government will help start-ups ride on ESOPs programme even more. This move will ensure key employees are retained leading to their own skin in the start-up whilst ensuring future benefits for such key and critical employees in such start-ups," he said in a statement.

Budget proposals for start-ups will help promote growth of budding entrepreneurs in the country, financial advisory firm Findoc Group said on Monday.

“By reducing tax burden of employees, the government will help start-ups ride on ESOPs programme even more. This move will ensure key employees are retained leading to their own skin in the start-up whilst ensuring future benefits for such key and critical employees in such start-ups,” he said in a statement.

Change in tax structure for start-ups will surely impact global ease of doing business, he said.

“The announcement on seed fund support for early age start-ups will also boost market sentiments in the months to come,” Sood said.

