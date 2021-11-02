BSE joins hand with HDFC Bank to promote startup, SME listing

BSE is the market leader in this segment, with a market share of 61 per cent. (File/Reuters)

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has collaborated with private sector lender HDFC Bank to further encourage and promote the listing of startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across India.

Through this pact, HDFC Bank and BSE will evaluate banking and lending solutions for startups, undergoing listing process on startups and SME platform, the exchange said in a statement.

HDFC Bank will identify potential startups as well as SMEs and help them to partner with intermediaries like merchant bankers, chartered accountants and lawyers to list on BSE.

Both the parties have agreed to conduct and participate in joint outreach activities and contribute to each other’s publications on the startup ecosystem in India.

“Through this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), we aim to resolve funding constraints for startups and SMEs in India. BSE along with HDFC Bank shall work together to create a sustainable ecosystem for startups and SMEs,” Ajay Thakur, Head, BSE SME and startups, said.

“Startups are reimagining and reshaping the world we live in. At HDFC Bank, we are committed to developing, strengthening and collaborating with the startup community and ecosystem in the country,” said Iqbal Singh Guilani, SVP, Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

BSE became the first stock exchange to get approval from markets regulator Sebi and had launched its SME platform in March 2012.

So far, 353 companies listed on the BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 3,732 crore from the market, and the total market capitalisation of such firms stood at Rs 38,538 crore. Out of 353 companies, 117 have migrated to BSE Main Board.

BSE is the market leader in this segment, with a market share of 61 per cent.