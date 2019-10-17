Booking OYO? Now travel agents to help you book room through this new portal

The company has nearly 12,000 travel agents on its platform as partners. Image: Reuters

Hotel chain OYO on Thursday announced adding another channel for room booking for customers — SuperAgent — an online portal for offline travel agents to book an OYO for their customers. Currently, customers can book OYO via its web portal, app, online travel agencies and walk-ins. The new portal would provide pre-registered and verified offline agents access to OYO inventory at ‘best price’ and can take bookings for bulk travel, package bookings etc.

The company has nearly 12,000 travel agents on its platform as partners over the past four years even as the “role of travel agents in the industry has become increasingly important in ensuring a seamless experience for our customers,” Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement. The portal provides options including recent searches, recommended hotels, great deals and important actions to the agents. The portal also offers a refined search to show properties ‘tuned’ to a travel agent with relevant prices, a detailed commission report, sales summary and reporting etc.

OYO has been claiming of focusing on technology as its key differentiator. “Technology has always been a key differentiator for OYO. As an intersection of real estate, hospitality and technology, OYO has over 20 technological products that power various business verticals. At present, OYO offers multiple app-based solutions both for its customers, employees and asset partners,” Agarwal had said in an interview to Financial Express Online recently.

To boost its growth, the company had earlier this month announced plans to raise $1.5 billion as part of its Series F round of funding wherein “RA Hospitality Holdings (Cayman islands-registered entity by founder Ritesh Agarwal) will put around $700 million as primary capital while the rest $800 million will come from other existing investors,” the company had said.

Nonetheless, the company has now been facing flak from customers on social media for the alleged poor quality of rooms, hygiene and cleanliness issues apart from being reportedly denied rooms from hotels.