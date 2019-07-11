Blazeclan Technologies, a Pune-based tech firm growing with the cloud

As a business if you are not agile and not responding to your consumers’ need or innovating on their behalf, you are going to lose out. — Varoon D Rajani, co-founder & CEO, Blazeclan Technologies

Use of the cloud has skyrocketed in recent years and analysts reckon that the global cloud spend will be in excess of $500 billion over the next few years. In the regions like Asean, Europe and North America, the spend on digital initiatives is growing multifold and the spend will continue to grow for the next five years. The moot point it this: Internet and cloud computing services have revolutionised the art of doing business globally, providing them substantial space to evolve at a faster pace than they used to do traditionally. Not only corporate clients but consumers also today want the convenience of digital applications which makes it simpler for them to transact with businesses of their choice, at their fingertips.

According to Varoon D Rajani, co-founder and CEO, Blazeclan Technologies, traditional businesses have realised the necessity to be agile and prompt in order to sustain the business, but bureaucratic hurdles and elongated process are two major barriers creating boundaries around them.

“We help our customers to become more agile on the technology front, by helping them with shifting their software development processes towards agile development processes and bringing in more automation. This, along with the agile infrastructure where you build infrastructure as a core, helps larger enterprises to scale and respond to changing demands rapidly. We have seen large enterprises transform and are ready to take over their nimbler start-up competitors successfully,” says Rajani.

Blazeclan Technologies is a Pune-based technology firm that has registered business growth of 50% (CAGR) in the last four years and 100 times in terms of team size from four to 400 in the last eight years. It is expected to cross `125 crore in revenue by the end of this year and is looking to double it in the next couple of years. “With the help of our dedicated team of over 400 cloud experts, we serve more than 200 companies including Aditya Birla Finance, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Dominos, Bajaj Housing Finance, Viacom18, Fraser and Neave, Bombay Stock exchange, among others,” says Rajani.

Talking about the initial years, Rajani says, “Our journey on cloud started in 2010 when we decided to build BriSkGap; an ecosystem to share online courses with an idealistic vision to bridge the skill gap among the masses. In spite of building a robust platform, the product failed due to innumerable bureaucratic hurdles faced while selling to the large education providers and the government. After this setback, the silver lining was the deep knowledge and experience gained on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and in developing scalable SaaS applications.”

According to Rajani, while wondering what the next steps should be for the company, it started taking small projects for startups that were trying to migrate/build something on AWS. “AWS was new to others but not us because we explored it before anybody else. Such projects led us to more AWS implementations and a new business opportunity was realised,” says Rajani.

Rajani says that Amazon Web Services have been a forte since the beginning, therefore, “we decided to continue nurturing it. We are focused to help our clients with cloud and digital transformations on a larger scale. Interestingly, within eight months of focusing on AWS, Blazeclan was raised to the AWS Advanced Partner level. At a very early stage of our startup, our clients made us realise that being on the cloud is the need of the day.” He adds: “We are determined to provide a streamlined and flawless migration process and expert infrastructure management and systems automation to our customers. Today we are a AWS Premier partner with five different competencies. We have also expanded our portfolio to Microsoft and we have already attained the Microsoft Cloud Gold partnership status.”

Entry barriers in the traditional business have come down significantly and it is possible for a large number of digital native businesses to disrupt entire sectors. “Over the years we have grown 100 times from four to currently 400 members team in a span of eight years with eight offices across the globe,” he said. “Our growth is fueled by the increasing adaption of public cloud consumption within enterprises and the necessity for enterprises to go digital. In last four years we have witnessed growth of more than 50% (CAGR) and are confident of sustaining the growth rate in the current financial year as well.”

On the partnership with AWS, Rajani says, “Our expertise on AWS has helped us in building new products and solution ideas; one of them is Cloudlytics —an event monitoring and compliance platform that enable businesses to manage, measure, and improve their cloud security using a single Saas platform.”