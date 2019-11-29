Black Friday for Amazon: Blame Jeff Bezos’ firm for climate change, say French activists

Numerous French activists have blocked an entrance to an Amazon warehouse in the south of Paris to protest against the environmental impact of consumerism.

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is under fire again as protestors around France accuse the company for catalysing climate change. Numerous French activists have blocked an entrance to an Amazon warehouse in the south of Paris to protest against the environmental impact of consumerism, BBC reported. Why Amazon? Because protestors claimed that with Amazon’s rapid delivery, more and more consumers are buying stuff and this is leading to a greater amount of carbon and other greenhouse gases emissions. The protestors have also dumped old fridges and microwaves outside the Amazon depot, BBC reported. The activists aimed to disrupt the Black Friday sales.

“Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop over-production”

Several protestors were seen carrying banners which said that Amazon must stop over production and further expansion so that climate can be saved.

The French lawmakers are also mulling banning of Black Friday sales and the latest protest will add to the debate of environmental impact of Black Friday. French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne had also recently warned against the “consumption frenzy” associated with Black Friday. Black Friday sales are held across the globe as retailers promise hefty discounts. In India as well, Black Friday sales have been gaining momentum and many fast fashion retailers have announced discounts.

Meanwhile, the India arm of Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce behemoth had recently announced that it will cut back on plastic used in packaging and will replace the bubble-wraps and plastic air cushions with paper fills. Amazon has also pledged net carbon neutrality by 2040 as the company makes investments in electric delivery vans, among other initiatives.

Earlier, Amazon workers in Germany are also protesting due to a disagreement over compensation and working conditions. A German labour union called Verdi argued that as the workers are made to work hard, Amazon should not be allowed to buy hard work at “knock-off prices”, BBC reported.