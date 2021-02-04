BigBasket’s FY20 losses jump marginally; Rs 4,433 cr spent for Rs 3,794 cr operating revenue

Consolidated total expenses for BigBasket widened 31 per cent in FY20.

Alibaba-backed Supermarket Grocery Supplies, which owns and operates, unicorn digital grocery startup BigBasket has reported a 6.7 per cent jump in net losses even as total income increased 36 per cent in FY20 on a consolidated basis. The company, which competes with Grofers, JioMart, Amazon Pantry, Flipkart Supermart, and others in the digital grocery space, posted a net loss of Rs 611 crore in FY20 up from Rs 572 crore in FY19. The total income increased from Rs 2,804 crore to Rs 3,822 crore during the said period while operating income stood at Rs 3,794 crore in FY20 vis-à-vis Rs 2,754 crore in FY19. However, consolidated total expenses for BigBasket also widened 31 per cent from Rs 3,376 crore in FY19 to Rs 4,433 crore in FY20.

