BigBasket’s FY20 losses jump marginally; Rs 4,433 cr spent for Rs 3,794 cr operating revenue

Alibaba-backed Supermarket Grocery Supplies, which owns and operates, unicorn digital grocery startup BigBasket has reported a 6.7 per cent jump in net losses even as total income increased 36 per cent in FY20 on a consolidated basis. The company, which competes with Grofers, JioMart, Amazon Pantry, Flipkart Supermart, and others in the digital grocery space, posted a net loss of Rs 611 crore in FY20 up from Rs 572 crore in FY19. The total income increased from Rs 2,804 crore to Rs 3,822 crore during the said period while operating income stood at Rs 3,794 crore in FY20 vis-à-vis Rs 2,754 crore in FY19. However, consolidated total expenses for BigBasket also widened 31 per cent from Rs 3,376 crore in FY19 to Rs 4,433 crore in FY20.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.