Thanks to lockdown, Grofers revises IPO plans; looks to list a year before earlier targetted timeline

Published: July 26, 2020 4:44 PM

As Covid struck India around February and lockdown was enforced by the government across the country on March 25, the digital grocery segment emerged to be among the biggest winners during the period.

Grofers will look for listing by the end of next year instead of the end of 2022.

Thanks to Covid and the following lockdown, Softbank-backed grocery startup Grofers has revised its timeline for IPO. Instead of earlier plans to hit public markets in 2022, the startup, which competes with BigBasket, Amazon Pantry, Flipkart Supermart, and fast-growing JioMart, has said that it will look for listing by the end of next year itself, PTI reported citing co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa. As Covid struck India around February and lockdown was enforced by the government across the country on March 25, the digital grocery segment emerged to be among the biggest winners during the period. Covid-spooked consumers thronged online grocery platforms for bulk buying their monthly groceries and other essential items.

