  • MORE MARKET STATS

“Big Basket lost 80 pc of workforce within 2 days of lockdown, bounced back with resilience”

By: |
November 28, 2020 6:01 PM

The program brought together over 300 business leaders and top CEOs from nearly 30 different industries, it said.

Menon was speaking at an online session of "Isha Insight: The DNA of Success".

‘Big Basket’ lost 80 per cent of its workforce within two days of the nationwide lockdown in March, but bounced back with “sheer resilience” of its team and hired more than 12,000 people in 16 days to turn around the fortunes of the company, its CEO Hari Menon said on Saturday.

“After losing 80 per cent of the workforce for two days, we were really dumbstruck as orders poured in…we hired 12,300 people in 16 days- through this we demonstrated the power of resilience, he said.

Related News

Menon was speaking at an online session of “Isha Insight: The DNA of Success”, a three-day leadership intensive programme that explores what it takes to lead through uncertainty, which got underway here today.

“An organisation needs to be a learning organization and the first thing we did at Big Basket was set up an excellent training and innovation function. Learning elements of culture and managing people is more critical than being a technocrat and understanding technology, since that can be outsourced as long as you know where your organisation is headed,” Menon said.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressed the participants from the Isha Institute of Inner Sciences in Tennessee, saying: “Human beings have to realise that only with conscious and responsible action can we rise through this pandemic,” an Isha release quoted him as having said.

The program brought together over 300 business leaders and top CEOs from nearly 30 different industries, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. “Big Basket lost 80 pc of workforce within 2 days of lockdown bounced back with resilience”
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Flipkart pips Amazon to lead online festive sales this year; industry GMV up 65% from year-ago
2Over Rs 10 lakh crore loans under Mudra Yojana created 51 lakh entrepreneurs between 2015-18: Irani
3Flipkart in final stages of consolidating Walmart India within its wholesale business