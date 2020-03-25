Big Basket announces 100% acquisition of online milk delivery app DailyNinja

The merger with BigBasket has the potential to allow DailyNinja to double its business within a month by leveraging bb’s supply chain capabilities.

BigBasket on Tuesday announced 100% acquisition of online milk delivery app DailyNinja. The deal will help the Bengaluru-based online grocer to consolidate its position in the subscription delivery space in the city, the firm said.

BigBasket expects its ‘bbdaily business’, a subscription-based service to grow by nearly 150%-200% over the next 12 months through the buyout. Through the bbdaily ser-vice, customers get access to milk and other products of daily consumption at low delivery costs. Bbdaily currently makes 160,000 deliveries per day.

Co-founder and CEO Hari Menon said DailyNinja’s large network of milkman partners would enable the firm to expand its sales offerings under bbdaily.

DailyNinja that operates in five cities led by Bengaluru caters to around 110,000 customers transacting daily and will augment bbdaily’s reach.

The merger with BigBasket has the potential to allow DailyNinja to double its business within a month by leveraging bb’s supply chain capabilities. DailyNinja’s customers will be able to access bbdaily’s extensive non-milk range, according to BigBasket. Sagar Yarnalkar, CEO & co-founder at DailyNinja, said: “When we started DailyNinja fiveyears ago, bigbasket was the company we were hoping to emulate, and we are excited to be part of the BB Family now”.