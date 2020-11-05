  • MORE MARKET STATS

BharatMatrimony parent’s Q2 profit up 31% from year-ago; adds 2.1 lakh paid subscriptions

By: |
November 5, 2020 8:44 PM

Among the first generation of internet companies in India, which started in the 1990s, and also among the few to go public, Matrimony.com’s revenue increased 1.1 per cent to Rs 93.3 crore in Q2 FY21 from Q2 FY20.

Matrimony.com has over 5 million active members along with over 135 company-owned retail outlets.

Matrimony.com, which runs online matrimony platform BharatMatrimony, announced its second quarter results of FY21 on Thursday. The company reported a jump of 31.2 per cent and 9.6 per cent in net profit to Rs 10.3 crores for the July-September quarter from the year-ago period and the preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Among the first generation of internet companies in India, which started in the 1990s, and also among the few to go public, Matrimony.com’s revenue increased 1.1 per cent to Rs 93.3 crore in Q2 FY21 from Q2 FY20 even as billing growth was 9.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96.6 crore during the quarter. The company primarily competes with Shaadi.com, Jeevansathi.com, etc.

“Our profitability continues to grow with improved operational efficiency. We are well-positioned to sustain this momentum in the current dynamic environment through innovation and driving robust execution,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Matrimony.com in a statement. The matchmaking business revenue was up by 4.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 92.7 crores while it added 2.1 lakh paid subscriptions during the quarter up by 25.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

Related News

Also read: Online gaming: Govt losing revenues big time by not regulating real money gaming market, say startups

According to the company’s portal, Matrimony.com has more than 5 million active members along with over 135 company-owned retail outlets. Matrimony.com, which competes with Shaadi.com, Jeevansathi, etc., Also, it runs more than 300 community-based and 15 regional matrimony sites while the business operates in two verticals — marriage services and matchmaking services. It got listed in September 2017.

India’s overall matchmaking industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.1 per cent from nearly Rs 43.5 crore in 2020 to Rs 106.5 crore by 2024 along with the user penetration of 1.4 per cent in 2020 and 3.2 per cent likely by 2024, according to Statista. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to be Rs 1,657. Matrimony.com had launched Prime membership service during the quarter under BharatMatrimony to offer 100 per cent ID-verified profiles. It also launched ‘Who Can See Me’ feature for members to control who can see their profile and contact them and ‘SecureConnect’ feature to receive calls from prospects without disclosing the mobile number.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. BharatMatrimony parents Q2 profit up 31% from year-ago adds 2.1 lakh paid subscriptions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nitin Gadkari suggests way to reduce logistics cost for bamboo goods; asks for formulating Bamboo Policy
2Flipkart steps up fashion play; now invests in Sachin Tendulkar-backed startup USPL
3Amazon commence essentials & grocery delivery in Kolkata