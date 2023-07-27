Beyond Snack raises $3.5 million from NABVENTURES fund

The Kerala banana chips brand Beyond Snack announced it raising $3.5 million in the Pre-Series A funding round from the venture capitalist NABVENTURES fund, in a release on Thursday. The banana chips manufacturer plans to utilise these funds for further innovation in the snacks segment and to accelerate its growth by investment in the distribution network, supply chain management, and research & development.

Noida-based Equity360 is a transaction advisor for Beyond Snack. Beyond Snack has a retail presence in Maharashtra, and a strong presence in different e-commerce and grocery shops such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto. The company also exports its products to global markets such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Sweden, Qatar, Nepal, Singapore and Mauritius.

Based out of Alappuzha, Beyond Snack aims to bring the Banana chips of Kerala to the global market. According to the statement, Beyond Snack received its initial funding from 100X VC and other notable angel investors like Faad Network. The brand also appeared on Shark Tank India 2022, and secured investment from the industry leaders.

Also read: Low-cost internet provider Wiom raises Rs 140 crore in Series A round led by RTP Global

“We are thrilled to announce this investment in Beyond Snack and onboard NABVENTURES Fund as our investor,” said Manas Madhu, C0-Founder of Beyond Snack. This fresh infusion of funds will allow us to take our brand to new heights and reach a wider audience of snack enthusiasts. Our vision is to place a pack of banana chips next to a pack of potato chips on all the retail shelves of this world. Our mission is to rewrite the narrative about banana chips, offering consumers an authentic, high-quality, and reliable snacking option, added Manas.

Also read: ECLGS: 5.4% of MSME loans turn NPA; govt says it is reasonable

Backed by NABARD, NABVENTURES is a venture growth equity fund with an Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs. 598 crores. It has invested Rs 258 crores in startups such as Jai Kisan, Unnati, Satyukt, KBCols, Vilcart, Beyond Snack, TenderCuts, KrishiTantra, TraceX, Eggoz, a stealth startup and FRAAZO (exited).

Subscribe to Financial Express SME newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises