Bertelsmann’s India investment arm to bet on up to six startups in 2019

BII now positions itself more of a GP instead of an LP.

Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), the strategic investment arm of Germany-based one of the world’s largest mass media companies Bertelsmann, will invest in five-six startups in 2019. BII, which backs startups at Series B stage of funding, has been investing in Indian startups since 2013 and had backed companies including music streaming service Saavn (merged with Jio in December last year), Tiger Global Management-backed online classifieds platform Quikr, online lending startup Lendingkart etc.

“While we began (in 2013) with making a couple of investments a year but as we have reached maturity, we are doing three-four investments. We also do follow-on investments as well. In total, we will end up doing 5-6 deals this year and that is a good pace of investments for a Series B fund,” Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, BII told Financial Express Online in an interview.

BII, which began with being a limited partner (LP) as well as a general partner (GP) in India, has made 17 investments so far in India including the latest $27 million funding in Pune-based agritech startup AgroStar in March this year.

BII, however, now positions itself more of a GP instead of an LP. “We think that we fundamentally are more GP than LP. LP strategy was taken in India to build a network and hence, in the beginning, we made LP bets. We are no longer doing that as our relationships are very strong in the country now and we will focus on making direct investments,” added Makkar.

The fund as an LP had backed early to mid-stage India focused venture fund Helion Venture Partners, education-sector focused private equity fund Kaizen Private Equity, and early-stage venture fund Nirvana Venture Advisors.

BII had exited Saavn post its merger with Jio that competes with recently launched global music streaming service Spotify along with Gaana, Airtel Wynk, Apple Music etc.

“Spotify will not be able to make any dent in the music streaming market in India. Spotify will end up getting top customers in a city set-up but across India, it is a different ball game altogether and it will take a lot of time for them to do that,” said Makkar.