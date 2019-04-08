Bertelsmann’s India investment arm to bet on up to six startups in 2019

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 7:40 PM

BII has made 17 investments so far in India including the latest $27 million funding in Pune-based agritech startup AgroStar in March this year. It had exited music streaming service Saavn post its merger with Reliance Jio (as JioSaavn) in December last year.

BII now positions itself more of a GP instead of an LP.

Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), the strategic investment arm of Germany-based one of the world’s largest mass media companies Bertelsmann, will invest in five-six startups in 2019. BII, which backs startups at Series B stage of funding, has been investing in Indian startups since 2013 and had backed companies including music streaming service Saavn (merged with Jio in December last year), Tiger Global Management-backed online classifieds platform Quikr, online lending startup Lendingkart etc.

“While we began (in 2013) with making a couple of investments a year but as we have reached maturity, we are doing three-four investments. We also do follow-on investments as well. In total, we will end up doing 5-6 deals this year and that is a good pace of investments for a Series B fund,” Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, BII told Financial Express Online in an interview.

BII, which began with being a limited partner (LP) as well as a general partner (GP) in India, has made 17 investments so far in India including the latest $27 million funding in Pune-based agritech startup AgroStar in March this year.

BII, however, now positions itself more of a GP instead of an LP. “We think that we fundamentally are more GP than LP. LP strategy was taken in India to build a network and hence, in the beginning, we made LP bets. We are no longer doing that as our relationships are very strong in the country now and we will focus on making direct investments,” added Makkar.

The fund as an LP had backed early to mid-stage India focused venture fund Helion Venture Partners, education-sector focused private equity fund Kaizen Private Equity, and early-stage venture fund Nirvana Venture Advisors.

BII had exited Saavn post its merger with Jio that competes with recently launched global music streaming service Spotify along with Gaana, Airtel Wynk, Apple Music etc.

“Spotify will not be able to make any dent in the music streaming market in India. Spotify will end up getting top customers in a city set-up but across India, it is a different ball game altogether and it will take a lot of time for them to do that,” said Makkar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Bertelsmann’s India investment arm to bet on up to six startups in 2019
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition