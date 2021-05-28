Bengal SMEs, exporters seek relaxation from COVID-19 restrictions

SMEs have urged the chief minister that the extension of restrictions without amendments or relief will adversely affect the micro medium and small enterprises (MSME) of the state.

In the wake of the extension of COVID-19 induced restrictions till June 15 in West Bengal, the Small and Medium Enterprises and exporters have sought relaxation from restrictions for their survival. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till June 15. SMEs have urged the chief minister that the extension of restrictions without amendments or relief will adversely affect the micro medium and small enterprises (MSME) of the state.

“State MSMEs are gasping for survival and hence at this moment imposing any restriction against running the units will be hard to survive. We request that MSME be allowed to run their units in compliance with COVID-19 protocol in line with tea, jute and cinema production,” Federation of Small and Medium Industries president Biswanath Bhattacharya said in a letter to the state government.

West Bengal hosts the highest number of MSMEs in the country and they play a vital role in the state economy. Meanwhile, export bodies and organizations jointly have written to the state government for relaxation for their survival and export commitments. They said allowing 50 per cent workforce in exporting units along with that at least 25 per cent of key officials be allowed to function at offices to carry out vital functions like accounting, export documentation, customs, port formalities which are not possible from home.

The organisations part of the joint petition are Federation of Indian Export Organisations , Engineering Export Promotion Council, Council for Leather Exports, Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council, Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council, Plastics Export Promotion Council, etc.