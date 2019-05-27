B2B payment company PayMate targets up to $10 billion worth transactions by end of 2020, eyes Middle East launch

Published: May 27, 2019 4:32:34 PM

PayMate, which helps businesses automate supply chain payments and improve cashflows along with extending credit to small businesses through bank tie-ups, competes with Y Combinator-backed Razorpay, PayUbiz, Infibeam’s CCAvenue, Instamojo etc.

Last year, PayMate had acquired peer-to-peer lending platform Z2P Technologies to offer a lending platform to small businesses.

Business-to-business digital payments company PayMate, which recently tied up with global digital payments giant Visa has said that it is looking to grow the annual transactions on its platform from worth $4 billion to $7-10 billion by the end of 2020.

PayMate, launched in 2006 by Ajay Adiseshann, is also looking 25-30 per cent of its revenue from Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region in next 24-36 months.

“With Visa partnership, we have moved to the Middle and will launch mid-June. We will then move to Egypt and also North Africa,” Adiseshann told Financial Express Online.



“Visa has a significant focus on digitization of B2B payments and we are teaming up with companies like PayMate to help simplify payables and receivables processes for businesses of all sizes,” Rakesh Khanna, Vice President, Head of Visa Business Solutions, CEMEA Visa had said earlier in a statement.

 

The company’s cloud-based platform helps digitize the procurement-to-payment cycle for businesses and enables them to switch to existing payment forms cash and cheques to digital payments. The platform automates the management of vendor payments, customer payments, and invoicing.

“The commercial payments opportunity in CEMEA region is of $8.7 trillion. We expect the region to contribute 25-30 per cent of our business over the next 24-36 months,” Adiseshann said.



India’s digital payments market aggregate less than $200 billion even as the size is likely to expand to $1 trillion by FY23 due to increasing mobile payments, said a report by investment banking firm Credit Suisse last year.

Global payments market was valued at 3, 417 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $7,640 billion mark by 2024, as per market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

