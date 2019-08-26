Azent: Disrupting the overseas education advisory sector

The firm manages tech independently of Hexaware despite its presence in the tech business for nearly three decades now.

By Srinath Srinivasan

Azent, a Mumbai based ed-tech startup, founded by Hexaware founder and executive chairman, Atul Nishar, and his daughter Priyanka Nishar, aims to use technology to disrupt the overseas education advisory sector. Nishar’s family office has infused `250 crore in the business and will take the firm public in the near future. The startup wants to strengthen its technology, improve product and offerings, acquire other firms if needed and improve the offline centre’s infrastructure with the initial set of funds.

Azent’s offerings are accessible on its online platform and walk-in centres located in Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore, making the business omnichannel. The company also boasts of having a local centre in Santa Cruz, USA, to enable students who move to the USA to settle into universities there.

Says Atul Nishar: “Overseas education is a big investment for any Indian family and we aim to make it reliable from the time of counselling to admissions and beyond. Azent is structured as a public limited company to ensure reliability and conform to a higher form of governance.” The firm has 1200 universities across the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland and Singapore on its portfolio to help students pick the best fit. With online counselling programmes, the team at Azent wants to do away with the barrier of distance and make accessibility to best of counsellors easier. It offers students an immersive experience of university campuses through use of virtual reality. Students can have their queries answered by an admissions chatbot.

“Overseas education industry is not much organised. Azent will be able to bring that into the organised sector and the use of technology will be the key differentiator,” says Priyanka Nishar. The backend makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to maintain and analyse a database of students, which in turn aids in better results during admissions. The firm manages tech independently of Hexaware despite its presence in the tech business for nearly three decades now.

What’s ahead for Azent could be one of a kind in the future, and also the first for India. The use of technology and a clean student database mean a predictive model which can track the dynamics of admissions across global universities and customise services in real time. It will also allow scaling the business across geographies. “Whatever technology we use will tie back to improving brand trust and the experience for aspiring families,” asserts RV Ramanan, member, board of directors, Azent.