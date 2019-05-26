Attention startups: Soon file GST, tax returns in just one hour as DPIIT proposes cut in monthly compliance time

By: |
Updated: May 26, 2019 1:57:59 PM

DPIIT is looking to reduce the compliance time taken by startups to only one hour per month in an effort to boost the regulatory environment for emerging entrepreneurs.

DPIIT had launched its Start-up India Vision 2024 document announced in April this year.

Envisioned by BJP in its election manifesto in April this year, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to reduce the compliance time taken by startups to only one hour per month in an effort to boost the regulatory environment for emerging entrepreneurs. DPIIT had proposed the same in its Start-up India Vision 2024 document announced in late April.

The move is targeted towards cutting down startups’ “monthly compliance” time to one hour so that “they can concentrate on their core work,” PTI reported citing an official.

This would help startups focus on running the business instead of “GST filings, tax returns and other local laws every month”, the official said, that otherwise costs entrepreneurs time and money.

However, this seems to be a long shot by the government as the time taken for GST filing alone is subjective depending upon company size and presence. “We have 14 offices in multiple states and it takes around 7-10 days to crunch data and calculate, prepare documents, and then file GST. However, we have a separate team that takes care of the compliance part,” Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder and CEO, Cashify told Financial Express Online.

One hour might be the time involved in filing GST but the entire process to be completed in a single hour is not possible today, Manocha said.

The department in its Vision document had also said that it would enable set up of 50,000 new startups and 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2024.

The document had also highlighted setting up of 500 new incubators and accelerators, 100 innovation zones in urban local bodies and seven research parks operational to support innovative startups.

In terms of capital support, DPIIT had proposed allocating entire corpus of Rs 10,000 crore Fund of Funds along with enhancing CSR funding to incubators. IT had also mentioned setting up an India Startup Fund of Rs 1,000 crore for technology startups and another Rs 1,000 crore in seed funding to startups.

The document further stated the need for setting up of single window system by banks for disbursing loans to startups.

So far, 18,711 startups have been recognised by the government Startup India program launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2016. 182 startups have received funding under the program.

However, according to the budget documents, the government in this year’s budget reduced the allocated amount for Startup India to Rs 25 crore from the revised estimate of Rs 28 crore in FY19, PTI reported.

The government, however, had increased allocation for Make in India programme to Rs 473.3 crore for 2019-20 from the revised estimate of Rs 149 crore in 2018-19.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. SME
  4. Attention startups: Soon file GST, tax returns in just one hour as DPIIT proposes cut in monthly compliance time
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition