Attention startups: No angel tax, other compliance measures; all you need to know in a nutshell

Even as the Modi government has been engaging with the startup community from quite some time to work upon ways to boost ease of doing business and curb taxes imposed on startups, there have been a number of measures announced this year by the government, particularly in this year’s budget focusing on solving the controversial angel tax aka section 56(2)(viib) of the income tax act, reducing tax scrutiny on funds raised by startups, e-verification of investors and source of funds, extending exemption period of capital gains from the sale of house for investing in startups etc. To implement these announcements, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had issued multiple clarifications assuaging startups’ concerns and confusion around proposed regulations even as the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her budget speech that “startups in India are taking firm roots and their continued growth needs to be encouraged.” In order to help startups with all compliances announced in various such clarifications or circulars, CBDT on Monday consolidated all of them.