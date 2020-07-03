Atma Nirbhar, literally! Snapdeal says people going creative amid lockdown; DIY products sale boom

Homegrown e-commerce major Snapdeal has said that the company has been receiving an increased number of orders for DIY kits such as for minor repairs, hand toolkit.

Coronavirus pandemic has brought many changes to consumer behaviour and shopping trends, the latest one being a rising interest in do-it-yourself (DIY) items. Homegrown e-commerce major Snapdeal has said that the company has been receiving an increased number of orders for DIY kits such as for minor repairs, hand toolkit, drilling machines, bathroom and kitchen taps, sewing machines, among others. Snapdeal witnessed “fast growth in the sale of DIY products and repairing tools as people continued to be wary of calling for outside help during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said, adding that when compared to pre-covid times, sales of such products has grown 90% in May and June.

The most selling DIY products on Snapdeal are household hand toolboxes comprising a range of screwdrivers, pliers, vise grips, claw hammer, socket wrench, ratchet handle, hacksaw frame, tape measure, electrical voltage tester, electric tape etc. “The sale of electric irons and ironing tables has grown 5 times in the last two months from previous levels,” the company said in a statement. Among other items, shoppers are also picking wall painting brushes, rollers and spray cans for miscellaneous painting works

at home. The trend for DIY kits is not confined merely to metros and participation from tier 2 cities has also been there. Among metros, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai recorded the highest sales. On the other hand, most orders from non-metros originated in Chandigarh, Nagpur, Lucknow, Mysore and Coimbatore.

“Increase in the sales of DIY products and repairing tools indicate people are taking utmost precautions in their daily lives. They are choosing safety over the comfort of engaging external help and are opting for a more self-reliant lifestyle,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said. The company is currently delivering to 26,000 pin codes throughout country and has over five lakh registered sellers.