Ather Energy eyes expansion beyond smart scooters; raises funding from Sachin Bansal, InnoVen Capital

Tiger Global Management and Hero MotoCorp-backed smart scooter maker Ather Energy has secured $32 million from Flipkart's co-founder Sachin Bansal and $8 million in venture debt from InnoVen Capital. Hero, which had backed Ather Energy with $19 million last year, has converted its convertible debt into equity with this round, Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO at Bengaluru-based Ather Energy told Financial Express Online. "The capital will primarily go towards scaling demand and supply. We will invest in expanding our capacity to producing almost 20k-25k units per annum by end of this or early next year," said Mehta.\u00a0Sachin Bansal had invested in Ather Energy with $500k as an angel investor in 2014. Beyond scooters, the company will be looking to expand into other vehicles once its "architecture" stabilizes. "What we are really building is an architecture of electric mobility and once this architecture stabilises as it will with more vehicles being launched, we can expand this into multiple form factors.\u00a0We will certainly not limit ourselves to just scooters," said Mehta. Mehta said that the company will foray into Chennai "in few weeks or a month and would start taking pre-orders while we are also looking at Pune, Hyderabad and other cities but the dates are not announced." Ather Energy's "focus on end-to-end customer experience will open up new revenue opportunities and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India," said Sachin Bansal in a statement. Ather Energy already has around seven charging points in Chennai currently, Mehta added even as the company is looking at reaching 1 million units capacity in five years from now. Ather Energy said that it will eventually scale to 30 cities by the end of 2023 while it is currently looking at setting up a new manufacturing facility that would be able to produce 1 million vehicles a year. It will also create a network of 6500 Ather Grid charging points across India in next five years with a "projected investment of Rs 130 crore. In terms of profitability, Mehta said that the company is looking to turn unit-level profitable at 50k-100k capacity mark however the timing is not certain. Ather Energy is currently focusing on business-to-consumer with no plans on venturing into the business-to-business segment.