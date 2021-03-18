  • MORE MARKET STATS

Atal Innovation Mission and AWS partner for cloud skilling of students, ed-tech startups in India

March 18, 2021 10:12 PM

The Atal Innovation Mission today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its AWS Educate programme to provide resources for students and educators to accelerate cloud-related learning in the country.

The Atal Innovation Mission, the initiative of the Government of India to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its AWS Educate programme to provide resources for students and educators to accelerate cloud-related learning in the country.

The program will introduce the fundamentals of cloud computing such as cloud storage, virtual compute power, web hosting, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and virtual reality (VR), to students at around 7,000 Atal Tinkering Labs that are operational across schools in India.

AWS will also train the faculty and personnel at the Atal Tinkering Labs to ensure students can build solutions on cloud.

To promote the startup ecosystem, Atal Innovation Mission will leverage AWS’s EdStart programme, a virtual startup accelerator that enables edtech startups to develop teaching and learning solutions on AWS. There are already 80 Atal Incubation Centers and Atal Community Innovation Centers and edtech startup founders will be able to apply for the AWS EdStart programme.

“The education and tools will establish a strong foundation in cloud computing for students of Atal Tinkering Labs across India, while the support of AWS EdStart for startups from Atal Incubation Centers and Atal Community Innovation Centers will accelerate their productization and potential commercialization,” Mission Director at Atal Innovation Mission, R. Ramanan said of their collaboration with AWS.

