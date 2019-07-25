Assocham seeks boost in allocation under MSME interest subvention scheme to Rs 1,000 crore

An interest subvention of 2 per cent was announced earlier for GST-registered MSMEs that raises a fresh or incremental loan or working capital

Industry association Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) seeks allocation under ‘Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs’ to be increased from Rs 350 crore to around Rs 1,000 crore. While the announcement of Rs 350 crore allocation made by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech this month “was a big relief but MSMEs need more support for easy access to credit,” Manguirish Pai Raikar, Chairman – MSME, Assocham National Council told Financial Express Online in an interview.

“We had already made a request to increase the allocation to around Rs 1,000 crore to the government in our post-budget memorandum,” Raikar added. The Ministry of MSME had launched the Interest Subvention scheme in December last year for FY19 and FY20 to help manufacturing and service MSMEs increase their productivity and incentivise GST adoption for “formalisation of the economy, while reducing the cost of credit,” the ministry had said while notifying the operational guidelines for implementing the scheme.

An interest subvention of 2 per cent was announced earlier for GST-registered MSMEs that raises a fresh or incremental loan or working capital from “scheduled commercial banks and RBI registered systemically important non-banking finance companies.” However, “it should get to 3-3.5 per cent. If given an opportunity to negotiate the interest rate as large industries do with banks for lowering it to 9-9.5 per cent, we would like it to be down to the same level,” said Raikar. He added, “During our meeting with officials from RBI recently, we had brought this to their notice that SME is the most compliant sector and with least liabilities as far as the loans are concerned as bad debts are lowest with micro and SME business.”

In terms of segment wise non-performing asset (NPA) rate as on December 2018, while NPAs in micro-segment stood at less than 9 per cent, for SME it was less than 11 per cent against around 16 per cent and 19 per cent for mid and large segments respectively, as per TransUnion CIBIL report. “MSME lending has grown in the past 5 years and given the structural strength of the MSME lending segment combined with the tailwinds of growing large corporate sector with declining NPA rates, we may see the MSME lending intensity grow even further,” the report titled MSME Pulse March 2019 said.