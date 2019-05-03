Asia Healthcare Holdings to buy Nova IVI Fertility

TPG-backed Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), a health care operating platform, is set to acquire Nova IVI Fertility (NIF) that operates a network of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) centres across 20 fertility centres in 15 cities. Nova IVI Fertility was formed in 2011 when Nova Pulse IVF, a division of Nova Medical Centers, formed a technical partnership with IVI, a Spanish chain of IVF clinics. The company performs more than 10,000 IVF treatments annually with 60 IVF and gynaecology specialists and 50 embryologists. AHH team would work alongside Nova fertility team to build operating synergies and scale the network in the region, the firm indicated. NIF claims on its website that in addition to providing core procedures such as intrauterine insemination, IVF and andrology services, the firm offers several technologies such as vitrification for preserving embryos and eggs, embryoscope and Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA) to find out the timing of the uteruses capacity to accept embryos. \u201cAll these procedures significantly improve the chances of a pregnancy, following IVF and ICSI, even in patients who have had multiple failures previously,\u201d the firm claims. AHH currently operates a chain of 12 women and children\u2019s hospitals across India under the Motherhood brand. TPG Growth, which has been actively investing in the health care segment in India and South Asia over the past five years, has a commitment of over $400 million across a variety of segments, including medical technology, delivery, life sciences and pharmaceuticals. The AHH platform, funded by TPG Growth, helps power multiple single specialty health care delivery companies through a single management team.