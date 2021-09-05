As digital becomes mainstream, start-ups accelerate hiring process

The tech team will support the fintech firm’s planned launch of a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space, the company had said recently.

As services offered by start-ups become more mainstream, partially helped by the pandemic-led surge in digital adoption, companies are increasingly looking to expand their teams and hire staff who can build new products and add to firms’ technological capabilities.

For instance, Lenskart plans to add more than 2,000 employees across India by 2022. The company will bolster its technology team by recruiting over 100 engineers across Bengaluru, NCR and Hyderabad.

Almost 1,500 new retail staff will be deployed to manage their rising count of physical stores. Over 300 employees will also be hired to strengthen the supply chain and manufacturing operations and another 100 will be added to the corporate functions across finance, consumer insights, HR, and merchandising. “…we are building a strong presence in regional markets through our stores and e-commerce. This has opened up several job opportunities across Lenskart…hiring is a key aspect in our growth journey and we are looking at actively hiring skilled talent across verticals for regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi among others,” said founder & CEO Peyush Bansal.

Similarly, Oyo is also looking to recruit more than 300 technology professionals in the country over the next six months. The firm said it seeks to hire teams with key skill sets and expertise in the areas of machine learning, data engineering & information security, android and iOS developers.

The expanded design, product and engineering teams will be responsible for building long-term capabilities for Oyo from scratch and updating the current tech stack. “The hiring will play a critical role in accelerating Oyo’s transformation to a global full-stack technology provider for small and mid-sized hotels and homes. It has seen its improved app ecosystem provide a double lift in revenues for new hotels and homes that join its network,” the start-up said.

New unicorn BharatPe that recently raised a fresh $370 million in funding at a valuation of $2.85 billion will be tripling the strength of its technology team and hiring 100 more members.

The tech team will support the fintech firm’s planned launch of a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space, the company had said recently.

Hiring is at an all-time high. Manish Gupta, CEO of TestingXperts (Tx), said, “We have started going to campuses, hiring lot of youngsters, spotting talent at bottom rungs, and picking those with the right technical mindset and are open to learning.” TestingXperts is one of the top five testing companies globally, headquartered in London with offices all over the world, including India. This year, the company is planning to add another 200 to 250 employees to their fleet of 750. Hiring will be done pan India in the next 12 months. “The pace of digital transformation has been accelerated rapidly due to the pandemic and organisations are reinventing themselves to become ‘digital-first’ to service their customers better. Even during the pandemic, Tx has been growing at a steady pace and has added close to 200 people and is continuing to hire at a consistent pace,” Gupta said.

Local start-ups across segments continue to attract sizeable funding from investors. Most start-ups intend to allocate a significant share of their funds towards hiring skilled talent.

As competition in the space intensifies and consumer behaviour rapidly evolves, firms with advanced tech capabilities will be better placed to tap into new opportunities and get more users.

For instance, Khatabook that closed a $100 million funding round earlier this week and aims to build a bouquet of financial services will partly use the capital to accelerate hiring, especially in the engineering, product, design, analytics, and data science functions.