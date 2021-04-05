Artificial Intelligence helps marketers take smart decisions

Vijay Chittoor, co-founder and CEO of Blueshift

Marketing and customer experience (CX) are increasingly intertwined in today’s connected world, and marketers are being tasked with understanding customers through the lens of CX data to craft personalised experiences. However, traditional marketing platforms focus only on marketing response data (like clicks), and are unable to leverage CX data from across the customer journey. The first generation of customer data platforms (CDPs) attempted to solve this challenge by focusing only on data integration, but lacked any intelligent decisioning, and were not built for marketers or CX professionals.

Blueshift’s SmartHub CDP platform combines the data fidelity of a CDP with the intelligence needed for marketers to make real-time decisions. This enables them to not only unify 360-degree CX data (CDP), but also to make AI-powered decisions from large volumes of data (Smart), and distribute the decisioning to every touchpoint in the customer journey (Hub). The Blueshift SmartHub CDP platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Put simply, it gives brands the tools they need to deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the customer journey.

Blueshift’s SmartHub CDP platform has been adopted by global brands including LendingTree, Discovery Inc., Udacity and BBC, and has been shown to deliver 781% RoI in a study conducted by Forrester Research. “With the increased urgency towards digital transformation, we have seen an increased demand for a SmartHub CDP, that can not only unify silo-ed data, but also unify silo-ed experiences,” said Vijay Chittoor, co-founder and CEO of Blueshift.

Recently, Blueshift announced a $30 million Series C funding round, bringing the total amount raised to $65 million. This funding round was led by Fort Ross Ventures, along with Avatar Growth Capital. Existing investors including Softbank Ventures Asia, Storm Ventures, Conductive Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round.